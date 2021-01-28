Menu

Crime

3 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Trenton: Quinte West OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Three people face drug trafficking charges following an investigation in Trenton.
The Canadian Press

A drug investigation has led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of drugs from a Trenton business on Wednesday.

According to Quinte West OPP, investigators observed four individuals engaging in suspected drug activity at a Dundas Street East business around 5 p.m.

OPP seized a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and cash. One of the four individuals was released unconditionally at the scene.

Read more: OPP seize various drugs, weapons from Quinte West home

Samantha McQue, 27, of Marmora, Shawn Ranger, 52, of Meyersburg (Trent River area), and Lisa Richardson, 50, of Trent Hills, were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl) and one count each of possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking (psilocybin) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Drugs seized in the investigation.
Drugs seized in the investigation. Quinte West OPP

McQue was additionally charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. Ranger was charged with one count of failing to comply with a release order.

Richardson was released from custody and will appear in Belleville court on March 4. McQue and Ranger were held in custody and are scheduled to appear for bail hearings via video on Thursday.

The investigation involved Quinte West OPP’s community street crime unit, assisted by the Central Hastings CSCU and uniformed officers.

Click to play video 'Hasting Prince Edward and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health units warn drug overdoses are rising' Hasting Prince Edward and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health units warn drug overdoses are rising
