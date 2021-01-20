Menu

Crime

OPP seize various drugs, weapons from Quinte West home

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 1:28 pm
Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after OPP say they found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, magic mushrooms and hydromorphone in a Quinte West home.
Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after OPP say they found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, magic mushrooms and hydromorphone in a Quinte West home. OPP

Four people are facing charges after police say a search warrant in Quinte West led to the seizure of various drugs and weapons.

Officers executed the warrant at a home on Ferry Street on Tuesday morning.

OPP say fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and hydromorphone tablets were taken from the residence, along with a crossbow, a replica handgun and a flare gun altered to be used as a handgun.

Read more: Two Quinte West teens facing a total of 42 charges for crime spree: OPP

Four people were arrested. Scott Adams, 37, Justin Adams, 31, Laurel Coughlin, 38, and Thomas Moore, 36, all from Quinte West, have been charged with six counts each of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Scott Adams has also been charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Moore is facing three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of failing to comply with a firearms prohibition.

