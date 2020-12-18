Two Quinte West teens facing a total of 42 charges for crime spree: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Quinte West teens are facing a slew of charges relating to 18 different incidents; including arson, mischief and break and enter.

According to OPP, the two teens, a 16- and 17-year-old from Quinte West, are responsible for several incidents, including releasing barges in the Trent River, setting fire to and vandalizing a Front Street coffee shop on several occasions, as well as vandalizing a COVID-19 testing site.

Police arrested the two teens Thursday, around 7:30 a.m.

OPP did not release a complete list of the 42 charges, but said the teens were facing charges that included: mischief under and over $5,000, mischief endangering life, mischief interfering with property, break and enter, and arson.

OPP said the youths cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.