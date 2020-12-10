Cars, cash registers targeted in ‘lengthy’ Hamilton crime spree: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing 27 charges in connection to a lengthy late-night crime spree between October and December in which he stole three vehicles and broke into several businesses to steal cash registers.

Detectives say the man stole or attempted to steal cash registers from seven different businesses.

Hamilton police say the first of the crimes happened over a three-day span starting on Oct. 26 when the accused stole a Pontiac sedan in the city’s east end. The following day he used the vehicle to drive to a hair salon where he broke in and stole a cash register. On Oct. 29 the suspect used the same car to drive to a Waterdown restaurant and stole cash from a register after he broke-in. The Pontiac was later found by police abandoned.

In November detectives allege the accused stole a Volvo SUV from an Ancaster parking lot on Nov. 14. Two days later investigators were able to identify the thief after he was caught on surveillance cameras exiting a parking lot. That vehicle was also later recovered without the driver.

On Dec. 4, police say the same man stole a grey Lexus luxury sedan from an east end used car dealership and tried to rob a lighting store on the Mountain at Rymal Road. The suspect was chased away by the store owner. On the same night, the man drove to a gas station in Flamborough and smashed into the business to steal another cash register.

The next day the accused drove to a Stoney Creek lighting store and smashed his way into to steal a cash register and then tried to steal another at a nearby window installation business but was chased off by the store owner.

The suspect would then steal a cash register and merchandise from a variety store on the West Mountain on Dec. 5

Police would finally catch up to the suspect on Tuesday arresting him when he was leaving an east-end home. The 43-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges tied to break and enter, possession of stolen property and violating his parole conditions.

He was also driving without a licence.

