Systemic racism in Canada’s health care and how it affects vaccine rollout

Send this page to someone via email

As Canada tries to address racism in healthcare, the country’s vaccine rollout needs to focus more on Indigenous communities, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday.

His statements come amid virtual meetings with Indigenous group leaders about how to build trust with their communities and end systemic racism in healthcare.

Read more: Officials insist Canada still on track for 4M Pfizer doses by March despite planning data

“We know that Indigenous populations, we have the numbers, we have the casualties to prove that they are three and a half times to five times more vulnerable to COVID-19,” he added.

“If anything, the science is saying that priority needs to be given to Indigenous communities,” he said.

1:26 Coronavirus: Feds outline delivery of vaccines to remote rural communities Coronavirus: Feds outline delivery of vaccines to remote rural communities – Jan 13, 2021

He also stressed structural changes needed to be addressed to ensure the vaccine can make its way through to these remote communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“When it comes to issues like racism, systemic racism, discrimination, every leader in this country has a leadership role to play in calling it out and getting rid of it,” he said.

“I think the measure of success is coming up with a joint plan as Canadians to hold ourselves up to the standards that we have set for ourselves and recognize that in some respects we are failing, but we can meet them together as a country,” he added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

2:05 Atikamekw leaders hope Joyce’s Principle will improve health care for First Nations Atikamekw leaders hope Joyce’s Principle will improve health care for First Nations – Nov 16, 2020

To date, approximately 37,000 people across 196 Indigenous communities have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 21, the new Nunavut government announced 71 per cent of the adult population had received the first shot of the Moderna vaccine and vaccinations in the territory are well underway.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday it’s time for the government to offer a vaccine rollout plan that specifically addresses the “generation of injustice by giving a clear priority to some of the most vulnerable people.”

“I think one of the things we’ve got to acknowledge is the reason why indigenous communities are vulnerable is because they don’t have the same access to health care,” he said.

He stressed it’s time to see a plan that takes into consideration the limitations and challenges that Indigenous people continue to face.

“It is vitally important,” he said, to get the vaccine to these communities who are “hundreds if not thousands of kilometres (away) from the nearest ventilator or medical centre that can provide the type of care they need.”

For many Inuit, accessing health care in their second or sometimes third language can be problematic, and there are many who are concerned about the vaccine, said Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) President Natan Obed.

Story continues below advertisement

“A vaccine confidence is something that has to be earned,” he said.

0:58 Federal government launching consortium to educate health professionals on Indigenous issues Federal government launching consortium to educate health professionals on Indigenous issues

“We now are working with the federal government and participating and providing perspectives all the way through.”

Obed further stated that the First Nation’s Leadership Committee has been working with the Government of Canada to ensure that the mistakes of the past surrounding racism within the health care system are not repeated.

For many Indigenous people, there’s also the issue of “mistrust” towards mainstream institutions, Jocelyn Formsma, executive director with the National Association of Friendship Centers, told Global News.

“They are really distrustful of a lot of mainstream institutions, especially health care,” she said

Story continues below advertisement

“The government need to not just have the one person on their board or the one Indigenous doctor or nurse, but to understand as a system how the their history has affected Indigenous people and then take the steps to to rectify it through partnerships at the community level,” she said.

3:26 Coronavirus: Indigenous services minister provides update on vaccine rollout, says delays should be over by mid-February Coronavirus: Indigenous services minister provides update on vaccine rollout, says delays should be over by mid-February

She further emphasized that “racism in health care is a fact” and it’s for the “system to amend itself and adjust itself to create trust.”

“I don’t feel like it’s our role as an Indigenous organization or as indigenous people to put forward the effort to create trust in the system,” she said.