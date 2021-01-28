Menu

Crime

Belwood, Ont., man charged with child sexual exploitation offences

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 1:42 pm
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a Belwood, Ont., man has been charged with several child sexual exploitation offences.

Officers carried out a search warrant at an address in the community north of Guelph on Thursday.

Police said the search warrant stems from two unrelated investigations in December 2020, but did not provide any details.

Read more: 85-year-old woman confronts burglar inside her Guelph home, police say

A suspect has been charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and luring a person under the age of 16.

OPP have identified the accused as 38-year-old Frank Kelly.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

