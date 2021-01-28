Menu

Crime

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard back in court Thursday as argument for bail continues

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 10:11 am
Click to play video 'Peter Nygard lawyers ask judge for more time, no decision in bail hearing Wednesday' Peter Nygard lawyers ask judge for more time, no decision in bail hearing Wednesday
Peter Nygard will spend at least a few more days behind bars after his lawyers told a Winnipeg court Wednesday they need more time to adjust their submission in an ongoing bail hearing following his arrest last month on charges in the United States of sex trafficking and racketeering. Global's Brittany Greenslade reports – Jan 20, 2021

Lawyers for Peter Nygard are expected to present a new plan in a Winnipeg court Thursday as they argue for his release.

The ask from Nygard’s lawyers came after Justice Shawn Greenberg, who is presiding over what had been scheduled as a two-day bail hearing, said she had serious concerns with witness Greg Fenske, who has offered himself as a surety for Nygard.

Fenske was grilled last week about who controls company assets, and who paid for the property he’s offered to let Nygard stay in.

Justice Greenberg said it appeared Fenske has nothing to lose, which defeats the purpose of a surety.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, Nygard’s defence counsel again brought up the 79-year-old’s multiple health complications, which they say means death is all but certain if he contracts COVID-19 behind bars.

Read more: Peter Nygard lawyers ask judge for more time, no decision in bail hearing Wednesday

Defence lawyer Jay Prober called their bail plan “rock solid,” and said because of Nygard’s condition, health care workers would be at the property 24/7.

The Canadian fashion mogul is facing nine charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in the United States and is being held in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing.

Federal lawyers argue he’s a flight risk and want him kept in custody.

— With files from the Canadian Press and Shane Gibson

Winnipeg crime, sex trafficking, Bail Hearing, Manitoba crime, Peter Nygard, racketeering, Manitoba Law Courts
