Fashion mogul Peter Nygard back in court Thursday as argument for bail continues

Lawyers for Peter Nygard are expected to present a new plan in a Winnipeg court Thursday as they argue for his release.

The ask from Nygard’s lawyers came after Justice Shawn Greenberg, who is presiding over what had been scheduled as a two-day bail hearing, said she had serious concerns with witness Greg Fenske, who has offered himself as a surety for Nygard.

Fenske was grilled last week about who controls company assets, and who paid for the property he’s offered to let Nygard stay in.

Justice Greenberg said it appeared Fenske has nothing to lose, which defeats the purpose of a surety.

Meanwhile, Nygard’s defence counsel again brought up the 79-year-old’s multiple health complications, which they say means death is all but certain if he contracts COVID-19 behind bars.

Defence lawyer Jay Prober called their bail plan “rock solid,” and said because of Nygard’s condition, health care workers would be at the property 24/7.

The Canadian fashion mogul is facing nine charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in the United States and is being held in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing.

Federal lawyers argue he’s a flight risk and want him kept in custody.

— With files from the Canadian Press and Shane Gibson