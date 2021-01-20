Charges Peter Nygard faces are too serious for release on bail: federal lawyers

Send this page to someone via email

Federal lawyers say the seriousness of the allegations Peter Nygard faces in the United States outweighs any risk the Canadian fashion mogul faces behind bars.

Nygard, who is 79, was arrested last month in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act and faces nine charges in the Southern District of New York, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

He is seeking bail while it is decided whether he will be sent to the U.S. to face trial.

Scott Farlinger, a lawyer for the attorney general of Canada, alleges that Nygard engaged in a decades-long pattern of using force and coercion to get sex for himself and others.

He said Nygard has a history of not showing up to court and U.S. authorities have made allegations he has previously interfered with the administration of justice by bribing witnesses.

Farlinger says Nygard and his company created "almost an industry" based on predatory behaviour

The pandemic is “not a get out of jail free card,” said Farlinger, claiming Nygard and his company created “almost an industry” based on predatory behaviour.

The hearing is before Justice Shawn Greenberg.

Witnesses Greg Fenske and Steve Mager, who both pledged themselves as sureties to Nygard fleeing should he be let out on bail, were heard Tuesday.

The first to be questioned was Fenske, a former Nygard executive, who lost his job as the company went into receivership in March 2020. Fenske told the court he doesn’t work directly for Nygard now, but pays himself through his consulting firm.

Through testimony on Tuesday, Farlinger argued Nygard was essentially paying for his own sureties.

Court heard how a house was purchased to provide space and privacy for Nygard. The money was sent to Fenske’s numbered company as part of a $1-million consulting fee that Farlinger suggested came from Nygard through a company called Edson’s.

“This is ultimately Mr. Nygard’s money,” Farlinger said.

Nygard’s lawyer, Jay Prober, said Wednesday a proposed bail plan will ensure Nygard has a place to stay and will follow release conditions.

He says the sureties are "incredible, suitable and able to monitor Mr. Nygard's movements" through motion sensors, cameras and visitations

The crown proposed a $1.2-million bond for Nygard.

Prober says Nygard would not leave the property except for medical or legal appointments which he expects would mainly be virtual anyways

Travel bans throughout the world due to the novel coronavirus mean there’s nowhere for Nygard to go, even if he could, said Prober.

“He’s not healthy enough to go anywhere,” he said.

Greenberg has called for a lunch break and the hearing will resume at 1:30 p.m.

—With files from The Canadian Press