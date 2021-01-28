Quebec records 1,368 new cases, 39 more deaths linked to coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,368 new cases and 39 additional deaths, including eight in the past 24 hours, related to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

The province’s caseload now totals 258,698. Recoveries, meanwhile, stand at 233,768.

The health crisis has claimed the lives of 9,667 Quebecers since last March. However, the death toll was adjusted Thursday after it was discovered two previously reported deaths were not due to COVID-19.

When it comes to the health network, hospitalizations related to the virus dropped once again. There are 1,264 patients, a decrease of 26 from the previous day.

Of them, nine fewer people are in intensive care for a total of 212.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest update shows 36,733 tests were given Tuesday. So far, more than 5.7 million tests have been issued.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As the country faces shipment delays, Quebec administered 3,767 vaccines Wednesday. Since the campaign launched in December, 232,986 doses have been given in the province.

Premier François Legault plans to provide an update on the situation at 3 p.m. in Quebec City. He will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

Earlier this week, Legault suggested the province could loosen some lockdown measures in some regions if the downward trend of cases continues. The update also comes after the government said Wednesday it will not contest a ruling ordering the homeless population be exempt from the province’s nightly curfew.

2:07 Quebec will exempt homeless from COVID-19 curfew after court ruling Quebec will exempt homeless from COVID-19 curfew after court ruling