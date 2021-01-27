Ontario gives $1.6M to Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock long-term care homes for COVID-19 support

Send this page to someone via email

Long-term care homes in the Ontario riding of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock will receive $1,602,100 in new funding to increase prevention and containment efforts during the second wave of COVID-19.

Riding MPP Laurie Scott made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the new funding is part of an additional $150 million committed to Ontario long-term care homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our government is focused on protecting our loved ones in long-term care homes by providing new funding to help reduce the risk of the virus from entering homes through enhanced prevention and containment measures,” said Scott.

Homes in her riding receiving additional funding (and cumulative total since March 2020) during the second wave include:

City of Kawartha Lakes and Cavan Monaghan Township:

Case Manor Care Community in Lindsay: $167,600 ($723,000)

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: $148,600 ($703,600)

Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: $121,900 ($573,300)

Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay: $113,200 ($361,800

Caressant Care Lindsay Nursing Home in Lindsay: $94,000 ($779,800

Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road in Lindsay $81,500 ($374,900)

Fenelon Court in Fenelon Falls: $76,300 ($512,900)

Frost Manor in Lindsay: $39,400 ($390,200)

Springdale Country Manor in Cavan Monaghan Township: $40,600 ($399,800

Centennial Place Long-Term Care Home in Millbrook: $38,100 ($376,300)

Haliburton County

Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden: $197,600 ($443,400)

Highland Wood long-term care in Haliburton: $87,100 ($288,100)

Extendicare Haliburton in Haliburton: $80,800 ($428,800)

Durham/Brock

Lakeview Manor in Beaverton: $277,400 ($1,013,000)

Bon Air Long Term Care Residence in Cannington: $38,000($379,000)

“We will continue to do everything we can to help stop the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable and the staff who have been working tirelessly to keep them safe,” stated Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario’s minister of long-term care.”From the start of the pandemic, we have taken quick and decisive action to make sure that homes have access to the resources they need to care for our loved ones.”

On Wednesday, the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction — one each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County.

COVID-19 outbreaks remain active at the following locations:

Caressant Care Mary St. (nursing home and retirement home) in Lindsay

Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay

Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg

Warkworth Place

Hope Terrace in Port Hope