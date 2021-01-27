Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three more coronavirus-related deaths.

Public health says one of the deaths was tied to an ongoing outbreak at the E3 clinical teaching unit at the Juravinski hospital. It’s the seventh virus-related death at the facility which has seen 29 total cases among 22 staffers and seven workers since the outbreak started 27 days ago.

The city’s two hospital agencies, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joe’s, have a combined 11 current outbreaks in local health facilities. There are 184 cases involving 91 patients and 93 workers.

The satellite health facility on Main Street East added ten more cases on Wednesday and has now had more than 90 cases since the first of three ongoing outbreaks started on Jan. 7.

There has been one death on the facility’s 2nd-floor unit.

The latest coronavirus deaths involved two people in their 80s and one person in their 70s.

Hamilton has had 243 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March of last year.

The city’s total number of active cases dropped for the third day in a row from 688 on Tuesday to 670 on Wednesday.

The Juravinski hospital now has four outbreaks involving 57 people, adding another to its E2 unit on Tuesday.

Health facilities run by Hamilton’s two hospital agencies are now dealing with 13 outbreaks across the city involving 179 people, 90 patients and 89 staff.

Hamilton hospitals are currently treating 135 patients for COVID-19.

Public health reported a new outbreak on Tuesday at the Salvation Army’s Lawson ministries, involving one patron and a staff member.

Four outbreaks were declared over on Jan. 26 at Rygiel Supports on the Mountain, the Pettinelli Mastroluisi accounting office, Hamilton police’s central station and at the Idlewyld Manor nursing home.

Hamilton now has 50 outbreaks that have accounted for more than 700 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths.

There have now been 8,902 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton since the pandemic began.

Halton Region reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, death at LTCH

Halton Region reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a death at an LTCH that’s been in an outbreak since early January.

The region now has 8,182 total COVID-19 cases since last March.

Halton’s active cases were up from the 455 reported Tuesday to 464 as of Wednesday. Burlington has 132 active cases, Halton Hills 52, Milton 190 and Oakville 90.

The only death is connected to an outbreak at the Chartwell Waterford LTCH in Oakville. It’s the fifth death at the home which has had 48 total coronavirus cases since the surge began on Jan. 5.

Halton has 43 total outbreaks, 14 of them in health-care facilities.

Niagara Region reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Niagara Region recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and five new virus-related deaths.

The region’s active cases dropped for the third consecutive day from 1,423 on Tuesday to 1,399 on Wednesday.

Overall, Niagara has had 7,547 total positive cases and 289 deaths since the pandemic began.

The region has 46 active outbreaks with 29 in health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and five in Niagara Falls.

Public health declared four outbreaks over on Tuesday at: Greycliffe Manor LTCH in Niagara Falls, Linhaven Nursing Home in St. Catharines, Shalom Manor retirement home in Grimsby, and Maple Park Lodge nursing home in Fort Erie.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including four in the agency’s hospitals in Welland and St. Catharines.

The two outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 14 combined active cases at an inpatient unit and the emergency department as of Wednesday.

The Welland site has two outbreaks on its sixth-floor unit involving five active cases as of Jan. 27. Seven people have died amid the outbreak on the sixth-floor unit which began on Jan.13.

The outbreak at the hospital’s extended care unit only involves one resident case.

The outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls is now down to just one active case. The home has had 246 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The facility has seen 33 COVID-19-related deaths.

The ongoing outbreak at Millenium Trail Manor has seven active cases. The long-term care home in the Falls has had 77 total positive cases and 14 deaths since the surge started on Dec. 18.

The agency says 44 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

The region administered another 90 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. To date, over 3,700 people in high-risk settings in Niagara have been vaccinated.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and saw its active cases drop for a third day in a row from 100 on Monday to 83 as of Jan. 27.

The counties combined have 1,296 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks: at Caressant Care in Courtland, the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Edgewater Garden’s outbreak involves four staff cases while Caressant Care has three staff cases.

Brant County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and saw active cases rise day over day from 46 on Tuesday to 52 on Wednesday.

The region has recorded 1,327 total cases since the pandemic began.

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications.

The county has just one institutional outbreak at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. The facility has one resident case and six staff cases.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Brant’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now on hold due at least until March due to delays in vaccine deliveries from overseas.