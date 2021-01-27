Menu

Crime

Police in Sarnia investigate city’s fourth homicide in as many weeks

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 27, 2021 7:29 am
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser.
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser. Sarnia Police Service

Sarnia police are investigating what appears to be the city’s fourth homicide since the start of the year.

Officers were conducting a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of Devine Street around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday when they located a dead male inside the residence.

Police say the death is being treated as suspicious and the property is being held as a crime scene by the criminal investigations branch.

Read more: Sedan, transport truck crash on 401 near London, Ont. leaves 2 in serious condition: OPP

Investigators are asking area residents who have video surveillance of Devine Street, Russell Street South, Ontario Street, and Conrad Street to contact Sarnia police. Investigators are looking for footage from 5 p.m. on Monday to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would also like to reassure the public that our officers and detectives have been diligently working on these investigations and utilizing all available resources and personnel to solve these recent crimes,” Sarnia police said in a media release Tuesday.

Read more: London, Ont., police investigating trio of suspicious fires in the downtown core

This is the fourth homicide that police in Sarnia are investigating so far in 2021.

On Sunday, police announced they were investigating the death of a 66-year-old woman who was found inside her home on Essex Street. No other details have been released, and no arrests have been made.

Read more: Vehicle flees crash that damaged police cruiser: Sarnia Police

Earlier this month, investigators arrested a man in relation to the death of a 32-year-old man at a home on Confederation Street. Just days later, officers responded to a report of a woman who sustained serious injuries at a home on Lee Court. She later died of her injuries in hospital and a 45-year-old male was charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-344-8861 extension: 5300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

