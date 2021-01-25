Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Sarnia police investigate third homicide of 2021

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 25, 2021 7:45 am
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser.
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser. Sarnia Police Service

Police in Sarnia are investigating the third homicide in the city so far this year.

Emergency crews were called about a deceased woman at a home in the 200 block of Essex Street around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch have since taken over the investigation and are treating it as a homicide.

Police have identified the deceased as Sue Elin Lumsden, 66, of Sarnia.

Read more: Ontario teen who died of coronavirus worked for cleaning service at Delaware, Ont., LTC home: union

The residence is being held as a crime scene as the investigation is still in its infancy and officers are canvassing the area.

Trending Stories

As police investigate the third homicide in Sarnia this month, they are asking residents to make sure windows and doors to their homes are locked and secured properly, and to leave on exterior lights during the evening hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking residents in the area to check any video surveillance, and contact them if there is anything that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Branch Information Line at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioPoliceHomicideInvestigationCrime StoppersSarnialambton countySania Police
Flyers
More weekly flyers