Sarnia police investigate third homicide of 2021

Police in Sarnia are investigating the third homicide in the city so far this year.

Emergency crews were called about a deceased woman at a home in the 200 block of Essex Street around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch have since taken over the investigation and are treating it as a homicide.

Police have identified the deceased as Sue Elin Lumsden, 66, of Sarnia.

The residence is being held as a crime scene as the investigation is still in its infancy and officers are canvassing the area.

As police investigate the third homicide in Sarnia this month, they are asking residents to make sure windows and doors to their homes are locked and secured properly, and to leave on exterior lights during the evening hours.

Police are asking residents in the area to check any video surveillance, and contact them if there is anything that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Branch Information Line at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.