Calgary man charged with trafficking underage teen girls

Calgary police have charged a man with the trafficking of two teenage girls, one of whom they allege he sexually assaulted.

Police said it was during a trafficking investigation in June 2020 when officers determined a 15-year-old and 16-year-old victim were being trafficked by the same person.

“The man allegedly advertised the two girls online and set up multiple encounters between them and other men where the girls participated in sexual acts in exchange for money,” a Tuesday news release explained.

“It is also believed that the man himself engaged in sexual activity with the 15-year-old girl, who is not able to legally consent as the legal age of consent in Canada is 16.” Tweet This

Police have charged 29-year-old Harrison Brian Penney with sexual assault, sexual interference, human trafficking, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police are asking anyone with information that could aid in the investigation to call Det. Amy Spence at 403-428-5457.

The Calgary Police Service said the two young victims are being supported by the Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre (CCAC).

For more information on how to recognize signs of child abuse, visit the CCAC’s website.

Victims of sexual assault can report it to police by calling 403-266-1234 or 911 if they are in immediate danger. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

In Canada, there is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault.