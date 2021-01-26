Kellyanne Conway accused of tweeting topless photo of teen daughter Claudia

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains links to video with language that some may find offensive. Please read at your own discretion.

Former Donald Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway allegedly posted a topless photo of her daughter Claudia, 16, on Twitter Monday, in the latest round of a family feud that has frequently spilled over onto social media.

Kellyanne Conway allegedly shared an image of her topless daughter in a Fleet — a relatively new form of Twitter post that auto-deletes after 24 hours. The Fleet was removed shortly after it went up, but not before it was captured via screenshot by several other Twitter users.

The photo instantly ignited outrage among supporters of Claudia Conway, who has built up more than 1.6 million TikTok followers by frequently blasting her mom’s role in the Trump administration over the years. The girl’s father, George Conway, is also a well-known Republican who helped launch the anti-Trump Lincoln Project last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Twitter told Variety in a statement that it is investigating.

Claudia confirmed that the photo was real in a TikTok video posted late Monday, which has since been deleted. She explained that her mother frequently takes her phone away and captures photos of its contents, which apparently included a topless photo that Claudia captured “months ago.”

“She took a picture of that, so that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her,” Claudia said in the deleted video, which was reposted by others online.

“Nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever,” she says, before adding “um” and taking a deep breath.

“So Kellyanne, you’re going to f—ing jail.”

Claudia posted several new videos on Tuesday morning, in which she called for her fans to stop reporting the incident to police and leave the family to work out its own issues.

“I was distraught, and very very upset, and I acted irrationally and impulsively, and it’s something that I do regret,” she said in one video. “I know my mom would never ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally, and I do believe she was hacked.”

Story continues below advertisement

She apologized for going public with her reaction to the photo, and vowed to get off social media so she and her mother can “work on our relationship.”

She added that the statements were not “forced,” and that she will keep such issues private in the future.

“We fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters,” Claudia said.

“I will be taking a break from social media because we are very tired of being headlines.”

George Conway tweeted one of Claudia’s follow-up videos on her behalf Tuesday.

The political and family tensions in the Conway household have frequently boiled over onto social media in the past, with Claudia and Kellyanne often the central figures in the drama. The teen has also occasionally posted about her battles with mental health while growing up in the politically charged Conway household.

2:48 SNL parodies ‘Marriage Story’ with take on George and Kellyanne Conway’s relationship SNL parodies ‘Marriage Story’ with take on George and Kellyanne Conway’s relationship – Dec 15, 2019

One blow-up last August prompted Claudia to step away from social media for a while, though her absence was short-lived on TikTok.

Story continues below advertisement

Claudia captured more headlines in October when she mocked her mother and then-president Donald Trump on TikTok, after both were diagnosed with COVID-19 following a maskless party at the White House. Claudia was also infected after the event.

Claudia Conway later apologized in a follow-up video, during which her mother could be heard badgering her to do so in the background.

Kellyanne and George Conway stepped away from the White House and the Lincoln Project, respectively, last summer due to family reasons.

Kellyanne Conway had not commented on the alleged topless photo by Tuesday afternoon.