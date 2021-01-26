Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Health officials urge COVID-19 testing for Halifax area post-secondary students

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2021 12:15 pm
Dalhousie University
Dalhousie University is seen on Nov. 26, 2020. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

HALIFAX – Health officials are urging post-secondary students in the Halifax area to get tested for COVID-19.

Officials say several cases of novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in Halifax’s student population, and they recommend all students should be tested – even if they haven’t travelled, have no symptoms and have not been at a location with an exposure warning.

Read more: Mobile COVID-19 testing unit to be at Dalhousie University this week

Drop-in testing begins today and is available all week at Dalhousie University.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Pop-up rapid testing will also take place outside Halifax beginning Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., and at two locations in Sydney, N.S., including Cape Breton University.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Atlantic Canada’s Post-Pandemic Economy' Atlantic Canada’s Post-Pandemic Economy
Atlantic Canada’s Post-Pandemic Economy

Officials say testing at the mobile health units is available to everyone and not just students.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday and had a total of 15 active cases.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19HalifaxCoronavirus VaccineDalhousie UniversityCoronavirus testingCOVID-19 Nova ScotiaCoronavirus Nova ScotiaSt. Francis Xavier UniversityCape Breton University
Flyers
More weekly flyers