Castlegar man charged in theft spree, police say

A Castlegar man has now been arrested and charged for an alleged two-month theft spree.

Kristian Erb, 41, has been charged with four counts of theft of a credit card, four counts of fraudulently using a credit card, and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

“In the months of March and April 2020, the Castlegar RCMP had responded to an increase in property being stolen from unlocked motor vehicles,” said Sgt. Monty Taylor, Castlegar RCMP’s detachment commander.

“Investigators determined that often these crimes also involved a fraud component, where the suspect used credit cards, which had allegedly been stolen during these reported thefts.”

Erb was released from custody and is set to appear in Castlegar Provincial Court on Feb. 10, 2021.

