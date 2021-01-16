Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 16 2021 9:35pm
01:53

B.C. windstorm wreaks havoc on home in Central Kootenays

A woman in the Kootenays is sharing a harrowing account of how she survived a windstorm earlier this week that sent two trees crashing through her mobile home. Sarah MacDonald reports.

