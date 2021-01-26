Menu

Canada

FSIN calls for naming of Indigenous governor general to ‘reinvigorate’ the role

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 12:21 pm
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron says Canada's next governor general should be from a First Nation.
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron says Canada's next governor general should be from a First Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

With Julie Payette stepping down as governor general Thursday, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSNI) is calling for an Indigenous person to be her replacement.

Payette resigned last week following a scathing review into allegations she presided over a toxic work environment at Rideau Hall.

Read more: Gov. Gen. Julie Payette resigning amid ‘scathing’ Rideau Hall workplace review

In the wake of finding her replacement, FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron is calling for an Indigenous person to take on the roll.

“When the newcomers came to these lands all those years ago, the first relationship the Queens’ subjects formed was with First Nations,” he wrote in a press release Monday, calling for Canada to “honour the history of that relationship.”

Read more: First Nations leaders call out Ottawa’s ‘nonsense’ litigation on Jordan’s Principle expansion

The FSIN, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, argues having a First Nations person in the role will help promote Canada nationally from an Indigenous perspective.

“We want to reinvigorate the role of the governor general and the Crown relationship with our Inherent and Treaty Rights holders,” Cameron said.

Read more: COMMENTARY: A chance to reimagine the role of Governor General

It would be the first time an Indigenous person stepped into the job.

Until a successor is named, Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner is assuming the duties of the governor general.

Singh says Canadians concerned Payette's behaviour being 'rewarded,' calls for Trudeau to apologize to Rideau Hall staff
