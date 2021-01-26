Menu

Economy

Nova Scotia minimum wage increasing to $12.95 an hour in April

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage is increasing on April 1, according to Labour and Advanced Education Minister Lena Metlege Diab.

Metlege Diab announced Tuesday that the government has accepted the Minimum Wage Review Committee’s recommendation that minimum wage increase by 30 cents, plus the national consumer price index, which is 10 cents for 2020, resulting in an overall increase of 40 cents an hour.

Read more: N.S. minimum wage to increase by $1 an hour to $12.55 on April 1

Workers who earn minimum wage will see their hourly rate increase from $12.55 to $12.95 starting April 1.

According to the province, a $12.95 per hour minimum wage means Nova Scotia will have the second-highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada, just $0.05 behind P.E.I., whose rate will increase to $13.00 on April 1.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“This year, COVID-19 has caused unprecedented economic challenges across all sectors,” said Metlege Diab. “That’s why we need to ensure our economy can grow in a fair and balanced way for both employees and employers.”

Click to play video 'Fight for $15 and Fairness protest held in Halifax' Fight for $15 and Fairness protest held in Halifax
Fight for $15 and Fairness protest held in Halifax – Oct 2, 2018

According to the province, the Minimum Wage Review Committee, which includes employee and employer representatives, filed its report with the minister of labour and advanced education on Jan. 4.

The committee also recommended that “a further review of the current rate and approach to setting minimum wage be conducted and that other options to setting it be explored.” This recommendation will be considered in the coming weeks.

Nova ScotiaEconomymoneyMinimum WageWorkersCanadian Centre for Policy AlternativesMinimum Wage IncreaseNova Scotia Minimum WageLena Metlege DiabMinimum Wage Review Committee
