N.S. minimum wage to increase by $1 an hour to $12.55 on April 1

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage is about to see another increase.

The provincial government will be raising the minimum wage to $12.55 an hour on April 1, an increase of $1.

The province says that’s the largest annual increase to Nova Scotia’s minimum wage since 2010.

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage is currently $11.55, the fourth lowest in the country. Saskatchewan is the lowest at $11.32, followed by Newfoundland and Labrador at $11.40 then New Brunswick at $11.50.

The highest minimum wage in the country is $15 an hour in Alberta.

The $12.55 an hour minimum wage will mean Nova Scotia will have the second highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada, behind Prince Edward Island, which will see a $.60 increase to $12.85 on April 1. The $12.55 an hour rate will make Nova Scotia the fifth highest in all of Canada.

Last year, the province saw the provincial base pay rise from $11 to $11.55. At the time, government said that rate would increase about 55 cents a year for the next three years.

The 2018 minimum wage rate of $11 an hour was the lowest in the country and close to Statistics Canada’s low income cut off threshold – a calculation based on the cost of food, shelter and clothing.

The Nova Scotia government says it will also be eliminating the inexperienced minimum wage, where employers can pay an inexperienced rate when an employee has less than three months’ experience.

“The decision to remove the inexperienced minimum wage will bring Nova Scotia in line with all other provinces and territories across Canada,” the province stated in a news release Thursday.

In the province’s release, the province added that it will also be eliminating the partial hour rule, which requires employers to round up time worked for minimum wage earners. This means if an employee works for 15 to 30 minutes, the employee must be paid for a half hour. If an employee works for 31 to 60 minutes, the employee must be paid for a full hour.

The province says the decision will “help lessen the costs and the administrative burden associated with the provision and reduce the overall regulatory burden.”