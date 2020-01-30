Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

N.S. minimum wage to increase by $1 an hour to $12.55 on April 1

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 10:41 am
Updated January 30, 2020 10:42 am
The Nova Scotia government says it will also be eliminating the inexperienced minimum wage.
The Nova Scotia government says it will also be eliminating the inexperienced minimum wage. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage is about to see another increase.

The provincial government will be raising the minimum wage to $12.55 an hour on April 1, an increase of $1.

The province says that’s the largest annual increase to Nova Scotia’s minimum wage since 2010.

READ MORENova Scotia may no longer have the lowest minimum wage in Canada after increase on April 1

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage is currently $11.55, the fourth lowest in the country. Saskatchewan is the lowest at $11.32, followed by Newfoundland and Labrador at $11.40 then New Brunswick at $11.50.

The highest minimum wage in the country is $15 an hour in Alberta.

The $12.55 an hour minimum wage will mean Nova Scotia will have the second highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada, behind Prince Edward Island, which will see a $.60 increase to $12.85 on April 1. The $12.55 an hour rate will make Nova Scotia the fifth highest in all of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Fight for $15 and Fairness protest held in Halifax
Fight for $15 and Fairness protest held in Halifax

Last year, the province saw the provincial base pay rise from $11 to $11.55. At the time, government said that rate would increase about 55 cents a year for the next three years.

The 2018 minimum wage rate of $11 an hour was the lowest in the country and close to Statistics Canada’s low income cut off threshold – a calculation based on the cost of food, shelter and clothing.

The Nova Scotia government says it will also be eliminating the inexperienced minimum wage, where employers can pay an inexperienced rate when an employee has less than three months’ experience.

“The decision to remove the inexperienced minimum wage will bring Nova Scotia in line with all other provinces and territories across Canada,” the province stated in a news release Thursday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to hike minimum wage, still behind other provinces

In the province’s release, the province added that it will also be eliminating the partial hour rule, which requires employers to round up time worked for minimum wage earners. This means if an employee works for 15 to 30 minutes, the employee must be paid for a half hour. If an employee works for 31 to 60 minutes, the employee must be paid for a full hour.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the decision will “help lessen the costs and the administrative burden associated with the provision and reduce the overall regulatory burden.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiapoliticsmoneyNova Scotia governmentFight For 15Nova Scotia Minimum Wageminimum wage Nova Scotia
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.