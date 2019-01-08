Nova Scotia may no longer have the lowest minimum wage in Canada after increase on April 1

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage – currently the lowest in Canada – is going up, with the province’s labour minister saying the pay hike will help workers and their families.

The increase will see the provincial base pay rise to $11.55 on April 1, followed by increases of about 55 cents a year for the next three years.

The province’s minimum wage is currently $11, the lowest in the country and close to Statistics Canada’s low income cut off threshold – a calculation based on the cost of food, shelter and clothing.

The pay raise is based on recommendations by the Minimum Wage Review Committee, which Labour Minister Labi Kousoulis accepted Tuesday.

He says the pay increase will help minimum wage earners while providing businesses a three-year outlook so they can plan ahead.

The minimum wage is also expected to rise to about $12.10 in April 2020 and $12.65 in April 2021. Starting April 1, 2022, the rate will be adjusted annually with inflation.