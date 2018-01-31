Money
January 31, 2018 12:44 pm

Nova Scotia to hike minimum wage, still behind other provinces

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia is set to hike its minimum wage by 15 cents on April 1, 2018.

Getty Images
Nova Scotia is set to hike the province’s minimum wage, which will still leave it among the lowest minimum wages in the country.

According to the province’s department of labour and advanced education, the 15-cent increase for experienced and inexperienced workers is in line with the 2017 national Consumer Price Index.

Starting April 1, an experienced worker in Nova Scotia will receive $11.00 an hour, and someone who has less than three months’ experience will earn $10.50 an hour.

That will put the province on-par with most of the Maritime provinces and leave Saskatchewan as the only province with a minimum wage lower than $11.00.

Nova Scotia says that this spring their minimum wage review committee will assess the province’s current formula for adjusting minimum wage.

