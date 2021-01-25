Middleton, N.S., gets new primary health-care centre

Send this page to someone via email

A new health centre has opened in Middleton, N.S., and it’s around six times the size of the old clinic.

The Soldiers Memorial clinic is a 12,600-square-foot primary health-care centre with over 25 exam rooms, conference rooms, a large waiting room and an administration place.

The province said on Monday there is now more space to train health professionals. The new space will also help with recruitment, allowing staff to train medical residents.

Dr. Leslie Ribeiro with the Middleton Collaborative Practice said the team is excited about the new space.

We have hit the ground running, and this month the additional space has already afforded us the privilege of hosting new learners, including a dietitian student, a nurse practitioner student, a social worker student, and a medical student.

Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release that the centre will meet the needs of the community and staff better.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Health and Wellness Minister Leo Glavine visited the new Middleton health centre with key partners to see how it better meets the needs of the community and health-care staff. Nova Scotia Health

The centre cost under $10 million to complete, with $1 million coming from the Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation.

This renovation is only a part of an ongoing effort to improve health-care infrastructure, the province said.

Other projects are currently underway in Bridgewater, Halifax, Pugwash, Digby, Amherst and Cape Breton Regional Municipality, among others.

