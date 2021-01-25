Edmonton shooting victim remembered as ‘kind, humble’ grandfather

Send this page to someone via email

The family of an Edmonton grandfather gunned down in his home say they are still struggling to understand what happened to him.

The death of 49-year-old Dion “Sonny” McCallum was ruled a homicide by the Edmonton Police Service on Jan. 20.

On Jan. 17, police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 105 Avenue and 157 Street at 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived, McCallum was found inside his home suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“It is alarming to find out through our investigation to see that… there is no reason for us to believe that Mr. McCallum was targeted at this time,” Staff Sgt. Brenda Dalziel said on Jan. 20.

His daughter Jaye Campiou said the past week has been difficult to comprehend.

“It doesn’t make sense why it happened. I don’t know why it happened. There [are] no answers. There’s nothing,” she said.

McCallum was the father of four children: Jaye, Janessa Campiou-McCallum, Lakota Campiou-McCallum and Lucas Campiou-McCallum.

He also had recently welcomed his first grandchild, Lincoln Campiou-McCallum-Pegg.

Dion McCallum with his grandson, Lincoln Campiou-McCallum-Pegg in an undated photo. Courtesy: Jaye Campiou

Joanna Campiou, McCallum’s former partner and mother of their children, told Global News his focus was family.

“His kids were his world. That’s what kept him alive. He just wanted to be close to his kids,” she said. “He was just so proud of having a grandchild. His very first grandchild.

“He was a very kind, humble and simple man. He really enjoyed being in Edmonton [after moving from northern Saskatchewan].” Tweet This

Police are now looking for any information about the shooting and encourage anyone with surveillance video — including dashboard and doorbell footage — to come forward.

According to Dalziel, there were 158 shooting incidents within the city of Edmonton in 2020. To date in 2021, there have already been eight.

“Public safety in the city of Edmonton is the priority of the Edmonton Police Service and we’re hoping that the public can assist us in this investigation,” Dalziel said.

On Monday, police told Global News they did not have any further updates. Joanna said she spoke with detectives on Monday about the case, and they do not currently have any leads.

“If there’s anybody that could help [my children] have some closure… please come forward,” she said.

Dion “Sonny” McCallum as a child. Courtesy: Jaye Campiou

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and take his remains home to Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask.

“We want to honour him. As much as we would love to keep him [here in Edmonton], he wouldn’t want to be here without his family,” Joanna said.

Information on this or any other crime can be submitted to the EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

