Old Man Winter ready to pack a punch for parts of GTHA

Hamilton residents may have been spoiled by a relatively uneventful winter so far, but forecasters predict that is about to change.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Halton Region and Peel Region, while the City of Hamilton is under a special weather statement.

The national weather agency says 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Brampton and Mississauga between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Widespread snow and wind on the way Tuesday. Biggest system to impact the GTA since Christmas Day, which was a month ago. pic.twitter.com/UdBIzgoXP8 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 25, 2021

Forecasters say “rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult” and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times for motorists during rush hour traffic.

In an online alert, Environment Canada says the snow will be heavy at times and will affect areas near the west end of Lake Ontario.

It says an easterly flow over the relatively warm waters of Lake Ontario, along with the higher terrain of the Niagara Escarpment, will both help to locally boost snowfall amounts.

Hamilton’s lower city is expected to get 5 to 10 cm of snow Tuesday, while the mountain could see as much as 15 cm.

Residents of Niagara Region are looking at around 5 cm of snow.