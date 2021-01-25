Menu

Health

Health officials unable to confirm London, Ont., teen died from COVID-19

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario teen dies after contracting COVID-19 at LTC workplace' Coronavirus: Ontario teen dies after contracting COVID-19 at LTC workplace
WATCH: (Jan. 24, 2021) A community is in mourning following the death of a 19-year-old Syrian refugee who died after contacting COVID-19. He was a contract cleaner at a London-Middlesex long-term care home. Morganne Campbell had more in this report.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it won’t be able to confirm whether Yassin Dabeh died from COVID-19, after the 19-year-old was reported to be the region’s youngest death related to the virus over the weekend.

In a media briefing hosted by the MLHU on Monday, medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie fielded a number questions regarding the cause of the 19-year-old’s death.

Read more: Ontario teen who died of coronavirus worked for cleaning service at Delaware, Ont., LTC home: union

“I think we’re all going to have to be satisfied with the limited information that we currently have,” Mackie told reporters.

“I know there are questions of whether this is somebody who died of COVID or died with COVID; unfortunately we won’t get answers to that.”

Mackie noted that the lack of confirmation is not a matter of MLHU withholding information, but rather due to the fact that there won’t be a medical investigation into the death.

“This is in part because the family’s chosen to proceed with the burial and there won’t be an autopsy for that reason,” Mackie said.

Read more: Coronavirus deaths in long-term care underscore need for home supports, advocates say

Few other details were available surrounding Dabeh’s death, but Mackie said the 19-year-old did check in at a hospital at some point.

“We know the individual’s identity, who they are in close contact with, we know that it’s somebody who had symptoms and then days later presented to emergency room. Beyond that, we don’t have a lot of information,” he said.

Mackie added that both he and associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers spoke with the coroner on Sunday.

“We won’t be getting additional information and an autopsy will not be performed.”

Read more: Ontario updates COVID-19 vaccine plan as Pfizer delays continue

Dabeh’s death was reported on Saturday. He was contract cleaner at Middlesex Terrace, a long-term care home in Delaware.

As of Monday, Middlesex Terrace has been under an active COVID-19 outbreak since Dec. 23, according to MLHU.

Dabeh was a Syrian refugee, arriving to Canada with his family in 2016.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor reflects on pandemic 1 year after first COVID-19 case' Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor reflects on pandemic 1 year after first COVID-19 case
Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor reflects on pandemic 1 year after first COVID-19 case
