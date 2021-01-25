Quebec parents, opposition parties call on children’s clothing stores to be essential

Send this page to someone via email

Olé Olé chidren’s store has been closed since before the holidays.

They’re allowed to take orders over the phone and through social media, but owner Ludmil Antonof said it’s just not the same.

“We cannot measure the foot,” he said. “We’re guessing most of the time and if it’s not the right fitting — we have to change it again. It’s more complicated for the parents.

“They have to bring the kids in the parking lot. It’s much more difficult.”

In December, the province announced that all non-essential stores would be shut down to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

For stores that were allowed to remain open, such as Walmart and Costco, they were not allowed to sell non-essential items.

Then in the beginning of January, Quebec gave retailers the go-ahead to sell through curbside pickup only.

But parents say it isn’t easy to shop for children’s clothing online.

“I don’t find it practical to order something online that you can’t try on and that is overpriced,” said Montreal mother, Kassidy Will.

“I was looking on Amazon and the cheapest kids ski jacket is $60.”

Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he’s been hearing similar types of complaints from parents, and is calling on the government to review the rules.

“Having clothes for our children is essential,” he said. “We believe that everywhere in Quebec, stores that are dedicated to selling clothes for children should be reopened, should be accessible to parents.”

In a virtual press conference Monday morning, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, echoed those thoughts, saying that considering the climate we live in, children’s clothing should be an essential item.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re talking about kids going to school, daycare — it’s cold outside—- so we need to make sure if there is a need, that we find a way to fulfill it,” she said.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for Quebec’s economy minister said they are looking into the situation.

“We will contact different merchant groups to find out if this is an issue they are noticing and if necessary, we will adjust as we have been doing since the start of the pandemic.”

2:13 Coronavirus: Demonstrators call for end to Quebec’s curfew as advocates ask Superior Court to exempt homeless Coronavirus: Demonstrators call for end to Quebec’s curfew as advocates ask Superior Court to exempt homeless