Crime

2 men impersonate police officers in attempt to access Kitchener apartment building

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 2:54 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two men allegedly impersonated police officers in an attempt to get into an apartment building in Kitchener over the weekend.

They say the incident occurred on Belmont Avenue West at around 8:35 p.m. on Sunday.

The two men told a resident they were officers in an attempt to gain access to the complex.

“It wasn’t clear what their intent was,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News in an email.

“The individuals were not allowed inside by the resident that they approached, but were later seen in the building.”

He continued: “We are still investigating what their purpose was. We are looking at all possibilities, including whether or not it was an attempt at a break and enter.”

Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

They are also reminding members of the public that “officers will have their badge and identification card. Residents can request identification from police officers in circumstances where it is safe and reasonable to do so.”

