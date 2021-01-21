Mississauga man arrested in connection with Cambridge robbery, Guelph attempted robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga man is now facing charges in connection with an attempted robbery in Guelph and a robbery in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

On Tuesday, Guelph police say two men attempted to enter a store near Edinburgh Road South and Stone Road West at lunchtime.

The store had recently instituted new security measures that allowed employees to control access.

The two men were not allowed to enter the store and soon fled in a vehicle, which was quickly tracked down by Guelph police.

The two suspects fled on foot and police say officers tracked one down.

An 18-year-old Mississauga man is facing several charges, including robbery with a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Guelph police are still looking for the second suspect and say officers have determined that the vehicle was stolen in Peel Region.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man was found with a replica handgun, which they say was also used during a robbery in Cambridge on Jan. 14.

During the robbery, police say three men entered a telecommunications store near Franklin Boulevard and Main Street at around 4:15 p.m.

Waterloo police say two of the suspects threatened the employees with guns before they all fled the store with an undisclosed amount of electronic products.

They say they arrested the Mississauga man on Wednesday in Guelph and charged him with robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, point firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and disguise with intent.

Waterloo police say they are still working to track down the other two men involved in the robbery.