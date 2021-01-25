Police make 4th arrest in 2020 shooting on Westwood Drive in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a fourth man in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last November.

The shooting was reported on Westwood Drive on Nov. 12 at around 5:30 a.m.

A few days after, police released a photo of a person of interest in the case.

On Nov. 17, police would make their first arrest in the case, a 23-year-old Kitchener man from Holborn Drive. He was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Within a week, two other men from Kitchener had been arrested and were facing firearms charges.

Police say they have made a fourth arrest in the case, this time a 23-year-old man. They say he is facing several charges for firearms-related offences, plus charges of possession contrary to prohibition order, breach of undertaking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and carrying a concealed weapon.

They did not say whether the suspect was the man in the photos or whether they were still hunting for that individual.