Alberta RCMP corporal charged with sexual assault following ASIRT investigation

A corporal with the RCMP has been charged with sexual assault in relation to an off-duty incident that dates back to 2018.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said it was directed to investigate the off-duty incident in February 2020.

ASIRT said the officer and a woman were involved in a relationship. Sometime between July 20 and Sept. 3, 2018, ASIRT said the pair was alone at the woman’s residence in Edmonton.

The woman attempted to end the relationship and asked the officer to leave, ASIRT said in a news release Monday morning. That’s when it’s alleged the officer committed “a serious sexual assault,” according to ASIRT.

ASIRT said the investigation “provided reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed.” The investigation was then forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. After consulting with the Crown, ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson determined a charge should be laid.

On Jan. 22, Cpl. Kire Kondoski was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. He was released under conditions to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on March 4.

In a statement, the RCMP said the Alberta officer and the victim are known to each other.

“At the time the allegation was made, the conduct authority determined a temporary reassignment to administrative duties was the appropriate course of action; this decision was made in line with policy and procedure,” the statement read.

The RCMP could not say how old the corporal is or how long he’s been a member of the force. Kondoski remains on administrative duties, RCMP spokesperson Fraser Logan said Monday.

ASIRT did not release any further details about the incident or the officer.