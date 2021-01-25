Menu

Crime

Driver charged following police chase through Oakville, Burlington and Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 25, 2021 1:36 pm
Halton Regional Police have arrested a Hamilton man after a crash on Highway 5, near Highway 6.
A Hamilton man is facing a slew of charges after a police chase and crash near Highway 5, west of Highway 6, in Hamilton.

Halton Regional Police say they began pursuing a vehicle in Oakville just after 10 p.m. Sunday after the driver allegedly failed to stop for Ontario Provincial Police officers on the QEW.

Police say the vehicle was seen driving in a dangerous manner in Oakville and Burlington before it came into contact with a police car and crashed into a ditch at Clappison’s Corners.

According to police, the driver was arrested and taken to hospital.

A 44-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with dangerous driving; driving while prohibited; flight from police; possession of a controlled substance; possession of stolen property; and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say additional charges may be pending.

No officers were hurt, but three police vehicles were damaged.

The Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation.

 

