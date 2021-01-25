Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases, 15 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province says that means there are now just 15 active cases in the province.

It’s the lowest number of active cases since Nov. 2, when Nova Scotia reported 15 active cases.

Over the weekend there was only one new case of the coronavirus reported in the province, a fact that was celebrated by Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“I thank everyone for their work in keeping our case numbers low. We can keep them low if we continue following all the public health protocols,” said McNeil.

There have been 1,571 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, of which 1,491 people are considered to be recovered.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it has completed 837 tests on Sunday, moving the number of tests completed since the COVID-19 pandemic began to 275,588.

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths and zero people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus.

“Another day where no new cases have been identified is a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“I worry that people will see no new cases and think they no longer need to follow the public health measures. Let’s work to keep our numbers low by remaining vigilant — wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands.”

