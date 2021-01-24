Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The province says the new case is a Dalhousie University student living off-campus and the case is under investigation.

There are 19 active cases in the province.

“A low number of cases is encouraging, but we are seeing that some of the recent cases are more complex than others,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

“It’s another reminder that we need to stay vigilant to contain the virus — limit our social contacts, keep a social distance, wear a mask, stay home if feeling unwell and follow all the other public health measures.”

Story continues below advertisement

Eased restrictions coming

On Monday, several changes to Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 restrictions come into effect.

Sports teams can begin playing games with no spectators. Tournaments or games involving teams that do not regularly play against each other are not permitted. The same goes for non-team sports.

For practices, training and arts and culture rehearsals and classes, the gathering limit will be 50. Arts and culture performances can only be virtual, with no in-person spectators, the province said.

In addition, residents of adult service centres and rehab centres will be allowed to resume community visits for work and volunteering.

“Recognizing the challenges of the pandemic, a change has been made to allow mental health and addictions support groups to meet in groups of up to 25 instead of 10, with physical distancing,” the province said.

0:41 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to ease restrictions on arts, sports and culture Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to ease restrictions on arts, sports and culture

The gathering limit for social events is 10, both within a household or in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Fitness facilities can operate at 50 per cent capacity while maintaining a three-metre distance between people for high-intensity activities both indoors and outdoors.

The province said faith gatherings, wedding ceremonies and funeral services can have 150 people outdoors, or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity to a maximum of 100 indoors. Wedding and funeral receptions continue to be not permitted.

“The situation in New Brunswick shows us how quickly things can turn with this virus and how hard it is to regain control once it has been lost,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang in the release.

“We are asking Nova Scotians to stay the course with our restrictions and keep following the public health protocols that help keep us all safe.”

2:05 Nova Scotia says COVID-19 variant cases were detected in December Nova Scotia says COVID-19 variant cases were detected in December

Since the start of the second wave, Nova Scotia has completed 151,573 tests for COVID-19. It has confirmed 482 positive cases and reported no deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said 466 cases in the second wave are now resolved.