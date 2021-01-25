Quinte West collision leaves one dead, several others injured: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Pickering man was killed over the weekend in a head-on collision in Quinte West.

OPP say they were called to County Road 40 in Trenton, just north of Telephone Road, on Sunday around 7 a.m. for the crash.

One of the drivers, 63-year-old Michael Heron, who was alone in a vehicle, died at the scene.

Police say three others were sent to hospital with minor to serious injuries.

The road was closed for about 10 hours while the OPP tried to determine the cause of the crash.

Police say they are still investigating and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Advertisement