No charges after driver dies a month after collision on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 9:27 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say no charges will be laid following an investigation into the death of a driver involved in a two-vehicle collision on the Mountain in December.

The 90-year-old driver died on Thursday almost a month after the crash at the intersection of Upper Wentworth Street and Mohawk Road East.

Initially, emergency crews on scene, following the collision on Dec. 22 around 1 p.m., believed the man was suffering from minor injuries.

Investigators say it was later discovered that the victim actually had serious internal injuries.

“The investigation has been completed and detectives have determined criminal charges are not warranted,” police said in a release on Monday.

Hamilton police say the city had 15 traffic-related deaths in 2020. Six Drivers, four passengers and five pedestrians were involved in fatal collisions last year.

 

