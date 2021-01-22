Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police launch Project Strong following 51 shootings in the city in 2020

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 22, 2021 4:18 pm
Project Strong, a crackdown on retaliation between neighbourhood gangs, follows 51 shootings in Hamilton in 2020.
Project Strong, a crackdown on retaliation between neighbourhood gangs, follows 51 shootings in Hamilton in 2020. Global News

Hamilton’s acting police chief says a new project was launched in December to stop targeted retaliation between neighbourhood gangs.

Frank Bergen outlined the early results in a budget presentation to city councillors on Thursday.

Read more: City councillors support $30,000 marketing grant for Hamilton Farmer’s Market

Bergen says 42 people have been charged in relation to Project Strong and face a total of 372 charges.

Trending Stories

He adds that 10 firearms and 471 rounds of ammunition have been seized, along with four other weapons, and $390,000 worth of cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl.

Read more: 4 people charged, police looking for 5th suspect in series of Hamilton shootings

Story continues below advertisement

Bergen says the creation of Project Strong follows a year that saw 51 shootings in Hamilton, up from 47 in 2019 and more than doubling a total of 25 shootings in 2018.

Bergen adds that there were 23 victims and eight fatalities attributed to last year’s shootings, while 32 of the incidents resulted in no injuries.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceShootingsHamilton shootingsHamilton Police BudgetHamilton gangsneighbourhood gangsProject Strong
Flyers
More weekly flyers