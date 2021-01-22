Hamilton police launch Project Strong following 51 shootings in the city in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s acting police chief says a new project was launched in December to stop targeted retaliation between neighbourhood gangs.

Frank Bergen outlined the early results in a budget presentation to city councillors on Thursday.

Bergen says 42 people have been charged in relation to Project Strong and face a total of 372 charges.

He adds that 10 firearms and 471 rounds of ammunition have been seized, along with four other weapons, and $390,000 worth of cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

Bergen says the creation of Project Strong follows a year that saw 51 shootings in Hamilton, up from 47 in 2019 and more than doubling a total of 25 shootings in 2018.

Bergen adds that there were 23 victims and eight fatalities attributed to last year’s shootings, while 32 of the incidents resulted in no injuries.