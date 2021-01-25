Menu

Entertainment

Court hearing to resume in case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2021 8:42 am
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard has been charged with sexual assault.
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard has been charged with sexual assault. TPS handout photo / Global News

TORONTO — A court hearing is scheduled today in the case of Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian rock band Hedley, who is charged with sex-related offences.

Pre-trial motions are expected to get underway, with a trial set for April — though there may be further delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoggard has opted to be tried by a jury, and new jury trials have been put on hold until at least May to limit the spread of the virus.

Read more: Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to face trial in sex assault case

The singer pleaded not guilty at his preliminary hearing to sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference.

He was arrested and charged in 2018 in connection with alleged incidents involving a woman and a teenager.

The complainants cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assaultsex assaultHedleyJacob HoggardSexual Assault ChargesCanadian Rock Bandjacob hoggard court
