222 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, more than half in north

Manitoba public health officials advise that three more people with COVID-19 have died.

The deaths are:

A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Concordia Place personal care home

Public health officials note a previously announced death has been deleted from both the total case counts and the total death counts, as they were added as a COVID-19 positive case in error.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 10.6 per cent provincially and 6.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 222 new cases of the virus have been identified and brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 28,697.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

20 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

116 cases in the Northern health region

22 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

3 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

61 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 3,521 known active cases and 24,377 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 143 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 135 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 278 hospitalizations.

There are 28 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 14 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 42 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 799.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,956 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 465,040. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

An outbreak has been declared over at the Union Gospel Mission in Winnipeg. The site has been removed from the Pandemic Response System.