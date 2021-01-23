ASIRT investigating after Mountie fires gun during break and enter near Cold Lake, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate an incident in Cold Lake Friday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 22, RCMP were called to a break-and-enter near the hamlet of Ardmore, about 35 kilometres southwest of Cold Lake.

A news release said that after RCMP arrived on scene, “an interaction occurred” that led to one of the officers discharging their service firearm.

Two suspects fled the area in a vehicle but were located by police and arrested.

No one was injured but EMS was called to the scene.

ASIRT is investigating the circumstances that led to the officer shooting their weapon, while Cold Lake RCMP is investigating the break-and-enter incident.

