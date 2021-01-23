Mobile health units to provide drop-in testing for residents of Wolfville, surrounding communities

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health’s mobile health units will be in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday as a result of the high number of people seeking COVID-19 testing, and in response to the recently announced case in Wolfville.

A student at Acadia University tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after following the province’s mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.

According to the province, the incident is a result of the individual becoming infectious late into their quarantine period.

Nova Scotia Health said drop-in testing will be available at the mobile units this weekend at the Acadia Festival Theatre, located at 504 Main St., in Wolfville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Health officials said people may get tested at the mobile health units if they have no symptoms, are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19, and are not isolating because of travel outside of Nova Scotia, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador.

The testing method is standard PCR swab, or Swish-and-Gargle for children up to age 18.

“Please do not come to the drop-in site if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19,” said public health in a statement.

If a resident does have symptoms, they’re being encouraged to book an appointment online by visiting: covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca

In the meantime, standard COVID-19 testing is also available for anyone by appointment at:

Berwick Fire Hall (300 Commercial St., Berwick) daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Acadia University Club (17 Westwood Ave., Wolfville) daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“If you already have an appointment for a COVID-19 test at one of the regular COVID-19 testing sites, please do not cancel that appointment to visit the mobile unit as there are limits to the number of people we can accommodate at the mobile unit,” said health officials.

