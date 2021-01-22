Menu

Health

COVID-19: Number of U.K. variant cases in B.C. climbs to 6, South Africa variant to 3

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 10:03 pm
Click to play video 'Growing concerns about COVID-19 variant spreading in Canada' Growing concerns about COVID-19 variant spreading in Canada
WATCH: Roberta Place, a care home in Barrie, Ont., has identified six cases of a new, more contagious COVID-19 variant that's spreading around the world. As Eric Sorensen reports, Canadian scientists are on a mission to seek and destroy these new variants.

The number of known cases of COVID-19 variants in British Columbia climbed again on Friday.

Health officials said they had confirmed six cases of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7), and three cases of the South African variant (B.1.351).

Read more: ‘Realistic possibility’ COVID-19 variant from U.K. could be deadlier, researchers say

Both variants are believed to be more contagious, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday new evidence had emerged to suggest the U.K. variant is also more deadly.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New evidence shows UK variant may be more deadly, Boris Johnson says' Coronavirus: New evidence shows UK variant may be more deadly, Boris Johnson says
Coronavirus: New evidence shows UK variant may be more deadly, Boris Johnson says

B.C. discovered its first case of the U.K. variant in late December, and announced the first case of the South African variant last week.

The BC CDC said four cases of the U.K. variant were related to travel, and the additional two were related to close contacts of the initial patients.

Read more: B.C. becomes 2nd province to identify South African COVID-19 variant

None of the three people diagnosed with the South African variant, however, had reported travel outside the country.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: How scientists track new variants of the virus' Coronavirus: How scientists track new variants of the virus
Coronavirus: How scientists track new variants of the virus

“Those are concerning, if we start to see rapid increase again — there’s that potential for that with these variants,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday.

Read more: Community spread of new COVID-19 variants may be happening in Canada: Tam

“We all have to be really careful right now to reduce the risk of transmission, to stop those chains of transmission.”

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Teresa Tam said Friday that the National Microbiology Laboratory had confirmed 31 cases of the U.K. variant nationally, and three of the South African variant.

