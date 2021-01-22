Shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., sends victim to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man in hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Haight Street and Disher Street in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday for a reported break and enter.

Officers were told that an unknown man was trying to break into a residence in the area.

But as they investigated, police learned the man was seeking shelter as he had gunshot wounds and asked the homeowner to call 911.

The 45-year-old victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public as detectives believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

