Crime

Shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., sends victim to hospital: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 22, 2021 5:08 pm
Niagara police say a man was sent to hospital with gunshot wounds.
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man in hospital.

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man in hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Haight Street and Disher Street in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday for a reported break and enter.

Officers were told that an unknown man was trying to break into a residence in the area.

But as they investigated, police learned the man was seeking shelter as he had gunshot wounds and asked the homeowner to call 911.

The 45-year-old victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public as detectives believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

 

