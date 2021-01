Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont., on Friday morning, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say the 24-year-old man hit a hydro pole after losing control of his Jeep Cherokee just before 8 a.m. near Ridge Road and Doans Ridge Road.

The man was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene, police say.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Advertisement