Guelph suspect in child sexual assault investigations released from custody

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man convicted of child sex crimes has been arrested again in connection with new complaints that date back 20 years.

They’re also warning the community that he’s been released from custody with conditions and has a court date in May.

Police said an investigation began earlier this month into alleged sexual assaults between 2001 and 2003 involving one female victim who was between the ages of 11 and 13 at the time.

Keith Smith was arrested this week and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment.

Smith has already been convicted of four counts of sexual interference.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s also facing several similar charges laid by the OPP that are currently making their way through the court process following alleged assaults in 2009 and 2016.

In those investigations, Smith is charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

It’s unclear why he was released from Guelph police custody but the service said it wants the public to be aware of Smith’s presence in the community.

“Protection of the public and protecting victims of crime is a top priority,” police said in a news release.

1:02 Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested – Dec 15, 2020

Due to Smith’s prior convictions, he is already subject to a number of conditions, such as being banned from public parks and swimming areas, daycare centres or school grounds.

Story continues below advertisement

He also can’t get a job or become a volunteer in any capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards a person under the age of 16.

Smith can’t have any contact with any anyone under the age of 16 without supervision.

Guelph police say Smith is bound to abide by those same conditions.

Police are also asking anyone who may have information related to their investigation from 2001 to 2003 or from any other incident involving Smith to contact them.

The lead investigator on the case can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.