Province invests $2 million in Beamsville hand hygiene production facility

The Ontario government is investing $2 million in the local production of soap and sanitizer dispensers.

The province says the funding will help OPHARDT Hygiene Technologies expand its facility in Beamsville as it increases production to 300,000 dispensers and one million dispenser drive modules per year.

OPHARDT is investing $7 million in the expansion, which includes purchasing molding, automation and bottle-making equipment, and is expected to create 75 new jobs and retain 96 others.

Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development, job creation and trade, says it’s another example of “made-in-Ontario solutions” in the fight against COVID-19.

The dispensers are destined for high-traffic areas, including airports, shopping malls and medical facilities.

Ken Friesen, general manager of OPHARDT Hygiene Canada, says the company is “pleased to be playing an important role in keeping Ontarians healthy” during the pandemic.

The government funding is through the Ontario Together Fund, which is geared towards targeted investments that increase the province’s stockpile of made-in-Ontario products and personal protective equipment.