Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Surveillance video released of man not wearing mask allegedly spitting on Vancouver store manager

By Amy Judd & Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 1:13 pm
Click to play video 'Vancouver man not wearing a mask wanted for assault' Vancouver man not wearing a mask wanted for assault
Vancouver police are looking for a man who is wanted for assault after he allegedly spat on a store manager who confronted him for not wearing a mask.

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for the assault of a manager of a convenience store.

Police said the incident happened just before noon on Dec. 17 at the 7-11 store near Alma Street and West 10th Avenue.

The customer, who had a small dog with him, was not wearing a mask and when he entered the store the manager asked him to put one on.

That is when the suspect allegedly spat on the manager and yelled profanities, police said.

“A witness told police that the staff member and suspect were involved in (a) physical altercation after the suspect was told to take his dog out of the store and put on a mask,” Const. Tania Visitin said in a release. “Unfortunately the store manager sustained a cut to his head during the assault.”

Story continues below advertisement
A still of the suspect from the VPD surveillance video.
A still of the suspect from the VPD surveillance video.
A still of the suspect from the VPD surveillance video.
A still of the suspect from the VPD surveillance video.
A still of the suspect from the VPD surveillance video.
A still of the suspect from the VPD surveillance video. Vancouver police handout
A still of the suspect from the VPD surveillance video.
A still of the suspect from the VPD surveillance video.
Click to play video 'British Columbians opposed to wearing masks hold Vancouver protest' British Columbians opposed to wearing masks hold Vancouver protest
British Columbians opposed to wearing masks hold Vancouver protest – Jul 19, 2020

Read more: Anti-mask rally amid B.C. COVID-19 case surge ‘really concerning,’ respirologist says

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described by police as being in his 20s. He is about five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair and was wearing black Kappa shorts, a black T-shirt, a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt and black running shoes.

Trending Stories

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this incident is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4034.

Failure to wear a face-covering in a public indoor space in B.C. can result in a fine of $230 under provincial health orders.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver policeSurveillance VideoVancouver assaultVPD assaultmask assaultMan not wearing mask assaultVancouver assault anti-maskVancouver police surveillance video
Flyers
More weekly flyers