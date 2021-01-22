Surveillance video released of man not wearing mask allegedly spitting on Vancouver store manager

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for the assault of a manager of a convenience store.

Police said the incident happened just before noon on Dec. 17 at the 7-11 store near Alma Street and West 10th Avenue.

The customer, who had a small dog with him, was not wearing a mask and when he entered the store the manager asked him to put one on.

That is when the suspect allegedly spat on the manager and yelled profanities, police said.

“A witness told police that the staff member and suspect were involved in (a) physical altercation after the suspect was told to take his dog out of the store and put on a mask,” Const. Tania Visitin said in a release. “Unfortunately the store manager sustained a cut to his head during the assault.”

A still of the suspect from the VPD surveillance video.

A still of the suspect from the VPD surveillance video. Vancouver police handout

The suspect is described by police as being in his 20s. He is about five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair and was wearing black Kappa shorts, a black T-shirt, a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt and black running shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this incident is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4034.

Failure to wear a face-covering in a public indoor space in B.C. can result in a fine of $230 under provincial health orders.