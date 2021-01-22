Menu

Crime

Quebec man slapped with weapons charges by Manitoba RCMP after Perimeter traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 12:51 pm
A prohibited weapon found by Headingley RCMP.
A prohibited weapon found by Headingley RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

A driver from Quebec is facing a number of charges after being pulled over on the Perimeter Highway by Headingley RCMP on Tuesday evening.

Police were called about an erratic driver on the Perimeter, and stopped the vehicle just west of Highway 7 around 6 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating reported theft of RCMP officer’s gun, Taser

The driver resisted arrest, police said, and gave a false name once he was in custody.

When police discovered his real name, they found he was the subject of multiple warrants in Quebec and Ontario. A search of the vehicle turned up weapons, including a conducted energy weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The man, 26, is in custody facing a raft of weapons charges, as well as charges of identity fraud, obstructing a peace officer and various traffic offences.

Trending Stories

Police said additional charges may be added as the investigation now involves police agencies from multiple provinces.

Click to play video 'Taser use by WPS officers often requires back-up' Taser use by WPS officers often requires back-up
Taser use by WPS officers often requires back-up – Jan 8, 2019

 

