Quebec man slapped with weapons charges by Manitoba RCMP after Perimeter traffic stop

A driver from Quebec is facing a number of charges after being pulled over on the Perimeter Highway by Headingley RCMP on Tuesday evening.

Police were called about an erratic driver on the Perimeter, and stopped the vehicle just west of Highway 7 around 6 p.m.

The driver resisted arrest, police said, and gave a false name once he was in custody.

When police discovered his real name, they found he was the subject of multiple warrants in Quebec and Ontario. A search of the vehicle turned up weapons, including a conducted energy weapon.

#rcmpmb Major Crime Services takes over investigation after erratic driver stopped on Perimeter & the 26yo male from Quebec is wanted on warrants in his home province & Ontario. He also had prohibited weapons, incl. a conducted energy weapon, in the vehicle. He remains in custody pic.twitter.com/m5Do3v7jDL — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 22, 2021

The man, 26, is in custody facing a raft of weapons charges, as well as charges of identity fraud, obstructing a peace officer and various traffic offences.

Police said additional charges may be added as the investigation now involves police agencies from multiple provinces.

