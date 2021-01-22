Menu

Canada

SIU drops drug overdose investigation in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 11:11 am
The Special Investigations Unit's office in Mississauga.
The Special Investigations Unit's office in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is ending its investigation into a woman’s drug overdose in Guelph in December 2020.

On the night of Dec. 13, Guelph police were sent to locate a 22-year-old woman who was threatening to hurt herself.

She was found in her vehicle in a parking lot at the University of Guelph.

The Special Investigations Unit said officers tried to speak with her through the closed driver’s door window.

After police spent 15 minutes attempting to dissuade the woman from harming herself, she swallowed a large quantity of prescription medication, the SIU said in a news release.

The officer then broke the window and removed the woman. She was taken to a hospital and spent time in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, it is evident that the officers on scene did nothing to cause or contribute to the woman’s overdose,” SIU director Joseph Martino said in a statement.

“As a result, there is no question of potential criminal liability on the part of any police officer. The investigation is hereby discontinued and the file is closed.”

